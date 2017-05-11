Azerbaijan's gas export revenues sharply soar

Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ In January-April 2017, Azerbaijan has exported 1,705 billion cum natural gas.

Report informs referring to the State Customs Committee (SSC), in this period the value of exported natural gas has made $ 276.201 mln.

During the same period last year exported gas made 627,253 mln cum. Relevant amount made $ 83,590 million.

Thus, during four months of 2017, exports of natural gas increased by 2.72-fold, while the value up by 3.3-fold.

During the period, export of natural gas in total exports accounted for 8.05%.