    Azerbaijan's gas export revenues sharply soar

    During four months of 2017, exports of natural gas up by 2.72-fold

    Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ In January-April 2017, Azerbaijan has exported 1,705 billion cum natural gas.

    Report informs referring to the State Customs Committee (SSC), in this period the value of exported natural gas has made $ 276.201 mln.

    During the same period last year exported gas made 627,253 mln cum. Relevant amount made $ 83,590 million.

    Thus, during four months of 2017, exports of natural gas increased by 2.72-fold, while the value up by 3.3-fold.

    During the period, export of natural gas in total exports accounted for 8.05%.

