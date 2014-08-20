Azerbaijan reduced revenues from gas exports by 56%

Baku. August 20. REPORT.AZ/ In January-July 2014, Azerbaijan exported 4.858 bln cubic meters of natural gas.

Report informs citing to the State Customs Committee, of this amount on the customs declarations were exported 1.254 bln cubic meters for the sum of 215,824 mln dollars. In comparison with the same period in 2013 gas exports in monetary terms reduced to 56.33%.

The share of gas in total exports of the country as of August 1 was 1.63%. According to meters in 2013, 7.294 bln cubic meters of natural gas exported. Of this amount on customs declarations exported 3.035 bln cubic meters for the sum of 701.980 mln dollars.

Currently, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) supplies gas to Russia, Georgia and Iran for the needs of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. Also, a consortium of "Shah-Deniz" exports natural gas to Turkey via the South Caucasus Pipeline.