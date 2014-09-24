Azerbaijan produced petroleum products in the amount of 1.721 billion manats

Baku. 24 September. REPORT.AZ/ In January-August 2014, Azerbaijan produced oil in the amount of 1.721 billion manats.

Report informs referring to the State Statistics Committee, in comparison with the same period of 2013 at a price equivalent to the production of petroleum products decreased by 7.8%.

According to the State Statistics Committee, in January-August a decline of production of gasoline registered by 13% (806.9 thousand tons), kerosene - 5.8% (451.1 thousand tons), diesel fuel - 9.3% (1,532 million tons), petroleum bitumen - 19.9% (167.1 thousand tons).

Along with this, there has been an increase in the production of straight-run gasoline - by 26.7% (122.8 thousand tons) and lubricating oil - 13.8% (34.7 thousand tons).