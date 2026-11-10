Azerbaijan presents Caspian wind energy investment opportunities at COP31
Energy
- 10 November, 2026
- 10:59
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Azerbaijan has presented investment opportunities related to the Caspian Sea's wind energy potential at COP31, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said in a post on X, Report informs.
"Within COP31, we participated in the TÜREB-GWEC Ministers and Plenary on Accelerating Wind Energy Investments: From COP31 Commitments to Partnerships, organised under the auspices and with the support of Türkiye's Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources. Presenting the wind energy potential of the Caspian Sea and the investment opportunities created by our green energy corridors, we invited international financial institutions, investors and companies to participate in our projects," reads the post.
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Азербайджан на COP31 представил возможности для инвестиций в ветроэнергетику Каспия
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