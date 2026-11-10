Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Azerbaijan presents Caspian wind energy investment opportunities at COP31

    Energy
    • 10 November, 2026
    • 10:59
    Azerbaijan presents Caspian wind energy investment opportunities at COP31

    Azerbaijan has presented investment opportunities related to the Caspian Sea's wind energy potential at COP31, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said in a post on X, Report informs.

    "Within COP31, we participated in the TÜREB-GWEC Ministers and Plenary on Accelerating Wind Energy Investments: From COP31 Commitments to Partnerships, organised under the auspices and with the support of Türkiye's Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources. Presenting the wind energy potential of the Caspian Sea and the investment opportunities created by our green energy corridors, we invited international financial institutions, investors and companies to participate in our projects," reads the post.

    Azerbaijan presents Caspian wind energy investment opportunities at COP31
    Azerbaijan presents Caspian wind energy investment opportunities at COP31
    Azerbaijan presents Caspian wind energy investment opportunities at COP31
    Azerbaijan presents Caspian wind energy investment opportunities at COP31

    Parviz Shahbazov COP31 Wind energy
    Photo
    COP31 çərçivəsində Xəzərin külək potensialının investisiya imkanları təqdim edilib
    Азербайджан на COP31 представил возможности для инвестиций в ветроэнергетику Каспия
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    10:59
    Photo
    Azerbaijan presents Caspian wind energy investment opportunities at COP31
    Energy
    10:47
    Photo
    Nakhchivan holds ceremony to commemorate Mustafa Kemal Atatürk
    Foreign policy
    10:27
    Azeri Light crude drops to $100.9 per barrel
    Energy
    10:19
    Video
    Video on Türkiye-Azerbaijan relations shared on President's social media accounts
    Foreign policy
    10:16
    China's trade surplus exceeds $1 trillion
    Other countries
    09:53
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (10.11.2026)
    Finance
    09:37
    Pentagon views space domain for military operations
    Other countries
    09:24
    Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry commemorates Mustafa Kemal Atatürk
    Foreign policy
    09:18
    Trump: Russia, Ukraine could make progress in Abu Dhabi talks
    Other countries
    All News Feed