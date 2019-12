Azerbaijan exported 1,742,720,000 kWh of electricity worth $76,035,000 in January-November 2019, respectively up 362,566,000 kWh or 26.3% and $11,066,000 or 17% from previous year, Report informs, citing the State Customs Committee.

During the reporting period, electricity accounted for 0.4% of Azerbaijan's exports, down 0.06 percentage points from 2018.