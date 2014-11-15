Azerbaijan launched new well at Gunashli field

Baku. 15 November. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) launched a new well at Gunashli field of the Caspian sea.

Depth of the well, drilled to Girmaki Suite by the SOCAR AQS LLC, makes 3194 -3149 meters, with daily production of 158 000 cubic meters gas and 45 tons of condensate.

It was commissioned by 28 May OGPD.