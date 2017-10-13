 Top
    Azerbaijan invests 7.8 bln USD in Southern Gas Corridor

    Cost of Southern Gas Corridor project estimated at 41.5 bln USD

    Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Southern Gas Corridor" CJSC has allocated 7.8 bln USD so far for the Southern Gas Corridor project, which will transport Azerbaijani gas to Europe.

    Report informs, Afgan Isayev, "Southern Gas Corridor" CJSC Director General, said at Argus International Petroleum Summit, held in Baku.

    "Cost of the Southern Gas Corridor project is estimated at 41.5 bln USD. Share of "Southern Gas Corridor" CJSC makes 11.8 billion USD and 7.8 billion USD has been invested in the project so far", A. Isayev added. 

