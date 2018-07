Baku. 15 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan has exported natural gas in amount of AZN 7 543,483 mln. cubic meters in 2017.

According to the State Customs Committee (SCC) of Azerbaijan, cost of the exported gas made $ 1 193.712 million.

The volume of natural gas exported in 2017 has increased by 12% compared to 2016, while cost up by 23%.

Last year, natural gas export accounted for 8.64% of Azerbaijan's total exports.