Azerbaijan increases gas exports via SCP by 52%

In 2013 the export of gas via the SCP increased by 17.5% - to $ 4.7 bln cubic meters. Natural gas exported by SCP pipeline produced from "Shah Deniz" offshore gas condensate field in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea. Gas is being supplied to Georgia and Turkey. The contract to develop the field "Shah Deniz" was signed in Baku on June 4, 1996 and ratified by Milli Majlis on October 17 of the same year.
Partners of "Shah-Deniz" project are: BP (operator, 28,8%), Statoil (15,5%), SOCAR (16,7%), LUKoil (10%), NICO (10%), Total (10 %) and TPAO (9%).
Economic DepartmentNews Author
Share in Facebook