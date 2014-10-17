Azerbaijan increases gas exports via SCP by 52%

Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ During January-September 2014, 4.7 bln cubic meters of natural gas exported via the South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP, the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum). Report informs referring to the State Statistics Committee, in comparison with the same period last year, the export of gas through SCP increased by 51.6%.

In 2013 the export of gas via the SCP increased by 17.5% - to $ 4.7 bln cubic meters. Natural gas exported by SCP pipeline produced from "Shah Deniz" offshore gas condensate field in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea. Gas is being supplied to Georgia and Turkey. The contract to develop the field "Shah Deniz" was signed in Baku on June 4, 1996 and ratified by Milli Majlis on October 17 of the same year.

Partners of "Shah-Deniz" project are: BP (operator, 28,8%), Statoil (15,5%), SOCAR (16,7%), LUKoil (10%), NICO (10%), Total (10 %) and TPAO (9%).