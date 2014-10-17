Azerbaijan increased exports of petroleum products by 16%

Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ In January-September 2014, 92.7% of the total exports of Azerbaijan accounted for hydrocarbons and petroleum products. Report informs referring to the State Customs Committee, in the first 9 months of 2014, 85.4% of the exports accounted for crude oil, 1.4% - natural gas and 6.0% - petroleum products. For all positions, except oil, there is a decrease in exports. Thus, compared to the same period last year, oil exports fell by 3.2%, exports of gas - by 57.4%. Compared to January-September 2013 exports of petroleum products increased by 15.8%.

In 2013 the share of hydrocarbons and petroleum products in the export structure of the country was 92.4%. Last year, 84.5% of Azerbaijan's export accounted for crude oil, petroleum products - 5.0% and natural gas - 2.9%.