Azerbaijan in October fell 104,000 bpd short of its OPEC+ quota

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The average daily oil production in Azerbaijan in October 2026 amounted to 447,000 barrels, Report informs referring to the OPEC monthly update.

According to the data, last month the average daily oil production in Azerbaijan was 4,000 barrels less compared to September.

Considering that Azerbaijan's daily oil production quota for 2026 under the OPEC+ agreement is 551,000 barrels, the actual production in October lagged behind by 104,000 barrels.

In the first quarter of this year, the average daily oil production in Azerbaijan was 454,000 barrels, in the second quarter - 456,000 barrels, and in the third quarter - 450,000 barrels.

In 2025, the average daily oil production in the country stood at 461,000 barrels.