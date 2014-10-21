Azerbaijan for 9 months produced petroleum products at 1.962 bln manats

Baku. 21 October. REPORT.AZ/ In January-September 2014, Azerbaijan produced oil in the amount of 1.962 bln manats. Report informs referring to the State Statistics Committee, in comparison with the same period of 2013 the production of petroleum products at a price equivalent decreased by 7.2%.

According to the State Statistics Committee, in January-September a decline of production of gasoline by 13.3% (911.7 thousand tons), aviation kerosene - 1% (525.1 thousand tons), diesel fuel - 7.7% (1,746 mln tons), petroleum bitumen - 19.9% (167.1 thousand tons) was registered. Along with this, there has been an increase in the production of straight-run gasoline - 44.5% (144.8 thousand tons) and lubricating oil - 17.4% (40.5 thousand tons).