 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijan for 9 months produced petroleum products at 1.962 bln manats

    In January-September 2014 Azerbaijan increased production of straight-run gasoline and lubricating oils

    Baku. 21 October. REPORT.AZ/ In January-September 2014, Azerbaijan produced oil in the amount of 1.962 bln manats. Report informs referring to the State Statistics Committee, in comparison with the same period of 2013 the production of petroleum products at a price equivalent decreased by 7.2%.

    According to the State Statistics Committee, in January-September a decline of production of gasoline by 13.3% (911.7 thousand tons), aviation kerosene - 1% (525.1 thousand tons), diesel fuel - 7.7% (1,746 mln tons), petroleum bitumen - 19.9% (167.1 thousand tons) was registered. Along with this, there has been an increase in the production of straight-run gasoline - 44.5% (144.8 thousand tons) and lubricating oil - 17.4% (40.5 thousand tons).

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi