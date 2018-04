Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/ During January-October 2016, Azerbaijan exported 1,241 mln tons of oil products.

Report informs citing the State Customs Committee (SCC), the cost of petroleum products in this volume made 312,6 mln USD. The amount of oil products in the same period last year was lower by 32%, while the value by 52%.

Notably, oil products sent abroad in January-October made 4.34% of total exports.