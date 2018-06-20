 Top
    Azerbaijan exported gas for $ 500 mln this year

    Baku. 20 June. REPORT.AZ/ During January-May of this year, Azerbaijan exported 2 742 787,93 thousand cubic meters of natural gas.

    Report informs referring to the State Customs Committee (SCC), the cost of exported gas amounted to $ 498,852.45 thousand.

    The amount of exported natural gas in the first five months of the year decreased by 11.46% , while the cost - by 3.17% compared to the same period of last year.

    The share of natural gas in total exports of Azerbaijan made 6.77% during the reporting period.

