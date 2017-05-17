Azerbaijan consumes 3.2 bln cum gas in Q 1 2017

Baku. 17 May. REPORT.AZ/ Marketable gas reserves in Azerbaijan made 6.8 bln cum in first quarter of 2017.

Report informs referring to State Statistics Committee (SSC), this volume was an aggregate of current production (69.8%), reserves left from last year (25.4%) and import (4.8%).

Thus, in reporting period, volume of marketable natural gas production was 4.75 bln cum, reserves available by the beginning of the year made 1.73 bln cum, imported gas - 326 mln cum.

47% percent of overall reserves were consumed in domestic market, 34.9% was exported, 6.4% was lost, 11.7% reserved as of April.

In first quarter of 2017, 3.196 bln cum natural gas was consumed in domestic market. In reporting period, 2.373 bln cum natural gas was exported, 435 mln cum was lost. The volume of reserves by the beginning of April was 796 mln cum.