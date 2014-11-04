Azerbaijan cuts oil export through Novorossiysk by 43%

Baku. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ During January-October 2014 the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) exported 847.352 thousand tons of oil via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline (Black Sea, Russia).
Report was told in the company, compared to the same period of 2013, exports of oil decreased by 43.3%. In October, exports of oil via this pipeline amounted to 84.769 thousand tons.
According to the results of 2013, SOCAR exported 1,751 mln tons of oil via the northern route.
Economic DepartmentNews Author
Share in Facebook