Azerbaijan cuts oil export by 43% through Novorossiysk

According to the results of 2013, SOCAR exported 1.751 mln tons of oil via the northern route.

Baku. 2 October. REPORT.AZ/ During January-September 2014 the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) exported 762.582 thousand tons of oil via the Baku-Novorossiysk (Black Sea, Russia). Report informs referring to the company, oil exports decreased by 42.5% compared to the same period in 2013. In September, oil exports through this pipeline amounted to 84.796 thousand tons.