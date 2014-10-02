Azerbaijan cuts oil export by 43% through Novorossiysk
Baku. 2 October. REPORT.AZ/ During January-September 2014 the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) exported 762.582 thousand tons of oil via the Baku-Novorossiysk (Black Sea, Russia). Report informs referring to the company, oil exports decreased by 42.5% compared to the same period in 2013. In September, oil exports through this pipeline amounted to 84.796 thousand tons. According to the results of 2013, SOCAR exported 1.751 mln tons of oil via the northern route.
