Authorized capital of “Azerishig” is increased by 15%

Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ The charter capital of "Azerishig" OJSC will be reached 1 678 705 342 AZN from 1 460 633 532 AZN by increasing it by 218 071 810 AZN or 14.93%.

“Report” informs that the Cabinet of Ministers has amended the decision of the 14th of May, 2015 on confirmation of the charter and structure of shareholding company.

According to the decision, the number of shares of “Azerishig” with nominal value of 2 AZN in circulation will be increased from 730 316 766 to 839 352 671.