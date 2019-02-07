Argus Fertilizer conference to be held in Baku

Baku. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ Production and Logistics in the Caspian and Black Sea Region international conference will take place on 14-15 March in Boulevard Hotel Baku, Azerbaijan, Report informs.

Among topics of discussion; SOCAR Carbamide Plant challenges and prospects, Azerbaijan’s entry into the international fertilizer market, ammonia and urea markets in the Caspian and Black Sea region, premium export routes for Caspian fertilizer producers, requirement for new transshipment capacities, Azerbaijan’s agricultural industry and others.

New fertilizer production capacity in Caspian and Central Asian countries will outstrip domestic demand, increasing export availabilities at Black Sea ports. The projected increase in shipments of urea and other fertilizers to Georgian ports poses new challenges for the transport and logistics infrastructure in the Caspian and Black Sea region. SOCAR Carbamide Plant in Sumgait will meet Azerbaijan’s requirement for urea and enable the firm to become a key supplier to Turkey, Ukraine and Eastern Europe.

A visit to the production site of SOCAR Carbamide Plant will be organised as part of the event. The conference will bring together fertilizer producers from Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, international trading companies and distributors from Turkey, Ukraine and Eastern Europe, as well as transport and logistics companies

Argus is an independent media organisation with almost 950 staff. It is headquartered in London and has 21 offices in the world’s principal commodity trading and production centres. Argus produces price assessments and analysis of international energy and other commodity markets, and offers bespoke consulting services and industry-leading conferences. Companies in 140 countries around the world use Argus data to index physical trade and as benchmarks in financial derivative markets as well as for analysis and planning purposes.