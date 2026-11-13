Aliyev highlights growing role of alternative energy at Dublin summit

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The role of alternative energy will increase further in the future, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said.

Report's correspondent in Dublin reports that Aliyev made the remarks on November 12 at a roundtable entitled "Building a Competitive Europe – Innovation, Connectivity and Affordable Energy" as part of the ninth European Political Community Summit.

Touching upon Azerbaijan's role in ensuring Europe's energy security, the head of state referred to the Memorandum of Understanding on a Strategic Partnership in the Field of Energy signed between Azerbaijan and the European Union in 2022.

He noted that since then, Azerbaijan had increased gas supplies to the European Union from 8 billion cubic meters to 13 billion cubic meters. The head of state said that this accounted for nearly half of Azerbaijan's exports.