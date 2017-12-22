Alexander Novak: Withdrawal from OPEC+ deal will be gradual

© Sputnik/ Sergei Guneyev

Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ In addition to stabilization of oil market by the OPEC+ agreement, OPEC and its allies continue to closely follow the shale oil production in the United States and all processes in global oil market.

Report informs, Russian energy minister Alexander Novak said in interview with Kommersant newspaper.

Novak also pointed out that a consensus has been achieved from OPEC+ deal. "The main purpose here is to prevent sudden surplus offers in the oil market. But, if necessary, the OPEC+ agreement can be extended after 2018".

The minister said that by 2035, Russia could increase its current 4% share in liquefied gas market up to 15-20%.