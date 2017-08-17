AIOC soars volume of associated gas to SOCAR by 37%

Baku. 17 August. REPORT.AZ/ In the first half of 2017, Azerbaijan International Operating Company (AIOC) in Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli ACG delivered an average of 10 mln. cubic metres per day of ACG associated gas to SOCAR, primarily at the Sangachal Terminal, but also to SOCAR’s Oil Rocks facility.

Report informs referring to BP-Azerbaijan, overall, in the reporting period, 1,8 billion cum of associated gas were delivered to SOCAR.

The volume of the associated gas delivered to SOCAR soared by 37,4% compared to the first half of 2016.

It is noted that the remainder of the associated gas produced was re-injected for reservoir pressure maintenance.

Notably, the Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) signed on September 20, 1994 in Baku. Azerbaijan International Operating Company (AIOC) was established in February, 1995. The BP controls field block on behalf of AIOC. Participants in the project are the companies BP (35,8% - operator), SOCAR (11,6%), Chevron (11,3%), Inpex (11%), Statoil (8,6%), ExxonMobil (8%), TPAO (6,8%), Itochu (4,3%), ONGC Videsh Ltd. (2.7%).