400 archaeologists to work for TAP project

Baku. 25 October. REPORT.AZ/ Over 400 archaeologists will be employed in order to protect heritage during construction of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) to transport Azerbaijani gas to Europe.

Report informs citing the TAP, Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contractors are currently employing more than 40 local archaeologists and archaeological workers in their construction sites in Greece, while 70 more are about to be employed in the near future.The role of these experts is to investigate and monitor excavation activities and right of way, but also provide rescue work for any potential finds.

Notably, TAP, which is a part of Southern Gas Corridor project, will transport the gas produced within 'Shah Deniz II' project, to Europe. This pipeline will join TANAP (Trans Anatolian) pipeline in Kipoi territory on Turkey-Greece border and cross Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea before going onshore in southern Italy.

After reviewing various selection options during two years, on June 28, 2013, 'Shah Deniz' Consortium has officially declared selection of the project on TAP project. The pipeline is 878 kilometers long, which 550 km will cover Greece, 215 Albania, 105 Adriatic Sea and 8 km Southern Italy. Highest point of the pipeline will be in the mountains of Albania (1 800 meters), the lower part (-820 meters) beneath the sea.

In the first stage, 10 billion cubic meters of natural gas will be delivered to Europe via the pipeline. TAP's groundbreaking ceremony was held in Thessaloniki, Greece on May 17 this year. Azerbaijan gas is planned to be delivered to Europe in 2020.

BP (20%),SOCAR (20%), 'Snam S.p.A.' (20%), 'Fluxys' (19%), 'Enagas' (16%) and 'Axpo' (5%) companies acting as TAP shareholders.