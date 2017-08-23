360 km pipes lowered in trenches in TAP route in Greece and Albania

Baku. 23 August. REPORT.AZ/ In frames of the construction of Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), which will transport Azerbaijani gas to Europe, pipes in 47% of the route in Greece and Albania lowered in trenches.

Report informs citing TAP AG.

According to information, it means 360 km out of 765 km passing through the two countries.

After reviewing various selection options during two years, on June 28, 2013, 'Shah Deniz' Consortium has officially declared selection of the project on TAP project. The pipeline is 878 kilometers long, which 550 km will cover Greece, 215 Albania, 105 Adriatic Sea and 8 km Southern Italy. Highest point of the pipeline will be in the mountains of Albania (1 800 meters), the lower part (-820 meters) beneath the sea.

TAP's groundbreaking ceremony was held in Thessaloniki, Greece on May 17, 2016. Azerbaijani gas will be delivered to Europe in 2020.

BP (20%), SOCAR (20%), 'Snam S.p.A.' (20%), 'Fluxys' (19%), 'Enagas' (16%) and 'Axpo' (5%) companies acting as TAP shareholders.