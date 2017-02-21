31.1 mln tons oil produced in "Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli" offshore fields last year

Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ Total production in offshore fields of Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG)in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea amounted to 230 million. barrels, or over 31.1 mln tons in 2016.

Report informs, operator of the block, "BP-Azerbaijan" said.

Oil production decreased by 0.64% compared to 2015.

Total ACG production for the full year was on average 630,000 barrels per day (b/d) (over 230 million barrels or over 31.1 million tonnes in total) from the Chirag (54,000 b/d), Central Azeri (144,000 b/d), West Azeri (114,000 b/d), East Azeri (72,000 b/d), Deepwater Gunashli (126,000 b/d) and West Chirag (120,000 b/d) platforms.

As part of our ACG annual work programme, two planned maintenance programmes (turnarounds - TAR) were successfully implemented in 2016 - on the Deepwater Gunashli platform in September and on the East Azeri platform in November.

In accordance with the plan, production from the Deepwater Gunashli platform was suspended in September for about 11 days and from the East Azeri platform in November for about 12 days. The production suspensions were done to enable efficient maintenance, inspection and project work. The programmes, which were designed to maintain the long-term ability of the platforms to produce in a safe, reliable and environmentally sound way, were completed safely and on schedule.

At the end of 2016, 100 oil wells were producing, while 49 wells were used for gas or water injection. Out of these wells, five were among BP’s top 10 producing wells around the world as of the end of 2016.

