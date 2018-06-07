$ 134.8 bln paid to SOFAZ from ACG and Shah Deniz projects

Baku. 7 June. REPORT.AZ/ $ 134,777 bln was paid to the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ), in accordance with the agreement on the sale of profit oil on Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) fields block and Shah Deniz gas condensate field, located in the national sector of the Caspian Sea.

Report was informed in the SOFAZ.

Notably, total revenues from the "ACG" amounted to $ 132,271 bln from 2001 to June 1, 2018. $ 3,785 bln of this amount accounted for this year. From the "Shahdeniz" since 2007 to June 1 - $ 2,506 bln.