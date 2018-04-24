UN Secretary-General congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

Baku. 24 April. REPORT/AZ Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN), Antonio Guterres sent a congratulatory letter to the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Report informs, text of the message says:

"I would like to extend to you my congratulations and best wishes on your re-election as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

I look forward to continuing working with you, including through the United Nations Resident Coordinator and the United Nations Country Team in Azerbaijan, on matters of mutual interest.

The Unite Nations counts on the continuing commitment of Azerbaijan to the values and principles of the United Nations, including in the areas of peace and security, sustainable development, and human rights. I trust that under your continued leadership, Azerbaijan will remain an important voice for intercultural dialogue and on issues facing the youth.

"As you will recall, the United Nations has been a consistent and strong supporter of the important efforts of the Minsk Group co-chairs of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe to help the sides achieve a peaceful settlement of the long-lasting Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. I am hopeful that these efforts will gain greater momentum and bring positive results in the coming period to help achieve lasting peace and prosperity for all the people of the South Caucasus region.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration", the letter ends.