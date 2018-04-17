President Ilham Aliyev to inaugurate tomorrow

Baku. 17 April REPORT.AZ/ Ilham Aliyev, who won the presidential elections on April 11, will inaugurate on April 18.

Report informs, Deputy Prime Minister, Vice-chair and Executive Secretary of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) Ali Ahmadov said, said.

He noted that after the end of the inauguration the Cabinet of Ministers will resign.

Today, a special constitutional trial was held in connection with the verification of documents submitted to the Constitutional Court by the Central Election Commission in connection with the presidential elections in Azerbaijan and confirmation of the results of the elections.Constitutional Court of Azerbaijan has confirmed the results of the presidential election.