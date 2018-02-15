Charge d'Affaires: We believe, voters will make right choice both in Russia and Azerbaijan

 Top
    Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ "We believe that in Russia and Azerbaijan voters will make the right choice for the future of the countries".

    Report informs, Russia's charge d'affaires in Azerbaijan, Oleg Murashev said, commenting on the forthcoming presidential elections in Russia and Azerbaijan this spring.

    In this regard, he urged citizens of both countries to take active part in the upcoming elections.

    "We hope that they will show wisdom, making a choice on which the future of our countries and our relations will depend. We believe in continuation of those lines of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between our countries and peoples that are being realized now", Murashev said.

    Commenting on development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Russia, Murashev stated: "Cooperation between our countries is at the highest level. We are developing our strategic partnership, and we cherish the relations that are established between the presidents of both countries - Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev. We are sure that these contacts will continue this year."

