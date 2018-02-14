CEC approves Ilham Aliyev's nomination for presidency

© Report

Baku. 14 February. REPORT.AZ/ The issue of presidential nomination of the Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), President Ilham Aliyev was discussed at today's meeting of the Central Election Commission (CEC).

Report informs, CEC secretary Arifa Mukhtarova said.

She has provided the CEC members with information about candidate.

The issue was then put to the vote.

Thus, nomination of President Ilham Aliyev in the presidential elections scheduled for April 11 was officially approved.