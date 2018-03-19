 Top
    4 TV channels in Azerbaijan join paid pre-election campaign - PRICES

    Minimum price for a second of airtime is 26 AZN

    Baku. 19 March. REPORT.AZ/ 4 TV channels in Azerbaijan have announced that they will conduct pre-election campaign and unveiled pre-election campaign prices for the presidential elections scheduled for April 11.

    Report informs, ATV - "Azad Azerbaycan" (Free Azerbaijan Television channel) announced its airtime costs minimum 36 AZN (at 10:00) per second for presidential candidates or their authorized representatives. The maximum cost per second is 75 AZN (at 21:15).

    Airtime on "Khazar" TV costs minimum 40 AZN/sec (at 11:50), maximum 100 AZN/sec (at 20:20).

    On ARB TV the price varies from 26 to 65 AZN per second. 

    Prices don't include the VAT.

