4 TV channels in Azerbaijan join paid pre-election campaign - PRICES

Baku. 19 March. REPORT.AZ/ 4 TV channels in Azerbaijan have announced that they will conduct pre-election campaign and unveiled pre-election campaign prices for the presidential elections scheduled for April 11.

Report informs, ATV - "Azad Azerbaycan" (Free Azerbaijan Television channel) announced its airtime costs minimum 36 AZN (at 10:00) per second for presidential candidates or their authorized representatives. The maximum cost per second is 75 AZN (at 21:15).

Airtime on "Khazar" TV costs minimum 40 AZN/sec (at 11:50), maximum 100 AZN/sec (at 20:20).

On ARB TV the price varies from 26 to 65 AZN per second.

Prices don't include the VAT.