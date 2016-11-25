Young Ecologists project implemented at BHOS

Baku. 25 November. REPORT.AZ/ The Young Ecologists project has been successfully implemented at Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS).

The project author is Mustafa Askerov, a fifth-year Petroleum Engineering student from BHOS who became a winner of 8th contest for grants of the Youth Foundation under the President of the Azerbaijan Republic.

During the project implementation, 140 students from various universities of Azerbaijan participated in meetings with environmental specialists and discussed topics related to environment protection issues, ecological problems and the problems solutions. On the final day of the project, a poster-drawing contest was heldamong project participants divided into teams. Each team was presented with a certain environmental issue and assigned to design a poster reflecting the issue and possible ways to address it. Based on the contest results, members of the winning teams received diplomas.

The Young Ecologists Project was implemented with financial support from the Youth Foundation under the President of the Azerbaijan Republic, while the Student Senate of Baku Higher Oil School provided organizational support to the project.