Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ Today winter solstice starts in Azerbaijan at 08.48 a.m. Baku time (in Universal Time 04:48).

Report informs, today earth passes from first point of Capricorn.

It’s when the sun on our sky’s dome reaches its farthest southward point for the year.

At this solstice, the Northern Hemisphere has its shortest day and longest night of the year.