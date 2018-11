Baku. 5 October. REPORT.AZ/ Frenchman Jean-Pierre Sauvage, British-born J. Fraser Stoddart and Dutch scientist Bernard Feringa won the Nobel Prize 2016 in chemistry for developing molecular machines.

Report informs Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced.

The award ceremony will take place traditionally on December 10 in Stockholm.

The amount of each of the Nobel Prize in 2016 is 8 million Swedish kronor (932,000 USD).