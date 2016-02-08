Ranking of world universities unveiled: UNEC is the first in Azerbaijan

Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ “The Ranking Web” or “Webometrics” which is the most prestigious ranking of the world in higher education institutions announced its latest list. According to the list Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC) has raised up to 4137 place from 4469 of the position occupied in July of 2015, Report was told in the UNEC.

However, UNEC has maintained its leadership among the universities of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Along with protecting its leadership on Impact criterion in accordance with Webometrics’ indicators UNEC has moved more than twice in the field of Openness and moved 51 steps on Excellence criterion of high quality. Based on this progress, UNEC is the 340th among 3117 higher education institutions on Central and Eastern European region, 1244th among 6055 universities of Europe and 2643rd among 14994 universities on Eurasian continent.

UNEC is the only higher education institution among the universities of the Republic of Azerbaijan with these indicators.