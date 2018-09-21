Vusal Hasratli: "I was supposed to be a doctor, but will study engineering at BHOS" - INTERVIEW

Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ Vusal Hasratli, who quit his studies at the Medical University halfway and continued with Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) has given an interview to the BHOS Department of Public Relations.

Report presents the interview below:

– Vusal, please tell us about yourself.

– I am 19 years old. I was born in Bilasuvar. From seventh to ninth grade, I studied at a lyceum in Lenkeran. In 2016, I graduated from the lyceum named after Ibrahimov in Bilasuvar. I have been playing chess since the early childhood. I consider myself a kind, calm and friendly person.

– Why were you interested in medicine?

– To be frank, I never was interested in medicine. I just followed the recommendations of the older members of my family, as they wanted me to be a doctor.

– So, you were a medical student awarded with Presidential scholarship. Then all of a sudden you started everything from the scratch, right?

– Everything seemed just fine during first few months, and then I just did not feel like doing this. I have lost any interest in studying. I wanted to leave, but everyone around me was trying to persuade me that doctor is a reputable profession. They would say that I would always have a job and earn money…

– And what about your interest in engineering?

– Do you remember Cyrus Smith who is one of the heroes of Jules Verne's novel The Mysterious Island? He is an officer in the Union Army during the American Civil War and a very skilled railroad engineer. I always liked this character and admired his knowledge of math, physics and chemistry. Then when we started studying chemistry, I realized that I like this science

– The step you took rarely happens at universities. Why did you decide to study at BHOS?

–I visited the Baku Higher Oil School when I was at school. It was an excursion for schoolchildren, and I recall that I was fascinated by what I saw. After I participated in the entrance exams in the fourth specialty group, I tried to take exams in the first specialty group, but it was too late. However, I knew that BHOS would be the best option for me.

– How does the Higher School differ from other universities?

– It was set up recently, but it was very special from the very first days. It was enough to have very little information about BHOS and its graduates to make the decision.

– Every student has his or her own goals. Is there a project in which you would like to participate?

– I love my motherland and want to do something useful and important for my country. I would like to participate in any initiative or project that will be beneficial for Azerbaijan.

– What hobbies may have a student who earned high score at the entrance exams to two different specialty groups?

– I am keen on sports and like all kinds of physical activities, especially combat sports. I play football and volleyball very well. In my leisure time, I watch movies or listen to radio. I also like gardening. Actually, I do not like to sit idle and waste my time.

– Are you interested in history?

– Yes, I have been always interested in history. While at the lyceum, I was getting very good grades in history. Unfortunately, I did not have much time to study history in the last years of my upper secondary school.

– Engineering is one of the most popular professions today. In your view, why it is so popular?

– From ancient times, people are interested in engineering sciences including technologies, mechanical engineering and electrical engineering. However, their development has been particularly rapid in recent decades and engineering specialists are now in a greater demand than ever. Thus, it is not surprising that engineering is a very popular profession among young people.

– You are no longer a Presidential Scholarship holder. Do you feel sorry about that?

– Think my parents do feel sorry about that rather than me.

– Why have you decided to study Chemical Engineering?

– It is a very big area of science and industry and I am confident that I can achieve a lot in this field.

– What would you advise prospective students?

– I would advise them to study regularly and according to a schedule. They also should stay away from smartphones, computers and TV during preparations for the exams!