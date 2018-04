Vasif Talibov awards a group of persons Badge 'For Bravery Labor'

Baku. 11 December. REPORT.AZ/ Vasif Talibov, Chairman of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Supreme Assembly awarded 10 persons 'For bravery labor' badge for productive activity in archival work in Nakhchivan.

Report informs, V.Talibov signed a relevant decree.

In accordance with the decree, Babazadeh Akbar Mahammadali, Baghirova Saida Ali, Aliyev Isa Gulam, Imanov Adalat Islam, Karimov Mammadhasan Javad, Gasimov Vilayat Ali, Mehdiyeva Tunzala Mehdi, Mammadova Fazila Muslum, Rajabova Nushaba Mammad, Tarverdiyeva Dilbar Mamməd awarded the Badge 'For Bravery Labor'.