Turkish universities rank high on new Times list

Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Times Higher Education magazine published Wednesday its annual BRICS & Emerging Economies Rankings list for 2015, which is an independent ranking for universities in Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa and 17 other emerging economies, informs Report citing TRT.

Turkey not only managed to get eight of its universities in the list, but also bagged the number three spot.

Last year, Turkey had seven of its universities in the same list.

The Ankara-based Middle East Technical University took the third place in the 2015 list, making it the highest-ranked university in the developing world outside China.

China's Peking University took the top place and another Chinese institution, the Tsinghua University, came in second.

Turkey's Boğaziçi University was ranked at seventh place, İstanbul Technical University came in at number eight, Sabancı University at 15, Bilkent University at 19, Koç University at 29, İstanbul University at 51 and the Hacettepe University took the 82nd place.

Phil Baty, editor of the Times Higher Education magazine, praised Turkish universities’ ranking in the list.

"Turkey is one of the strongest performers in this prestigious table and it has further strengthened its position this year, with not only the highest ranked university outside of China, but also the highest average rankings points score of any of the 18 nations in the rankings,” Baty said.

“While Turkey's research scores have been boosted by some of its universities' involvement with the hugely influential research at the European Organization for Nuclear Research, this does not tell the full story. Major increases in research spending in Turkey over the past decade have had an impact, and increased competition in the allocation of university funding has also helped to drive up standards," he added.