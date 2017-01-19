Tribute to memory of victims of 20 January 1990 paid at BHOS

Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ A ceremony dedicated to 27th anniversdary of the bloody tragedy in January 1990 was held at Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS). The event participants held a moment of silence to honor glorious memory of the victims of the Black January.

Opening the meeting, BHOS Vice-Rector for Training, Science and International Relations Ramiz Humbatov provided a detailed report about tragic events in January 1990. He emphasized that 20 January is not only a day of national mourning, but also a day of national pride and glory. In his words, this day symbolizes all Azerbaijani people’s struggle for their freedom and territorial integrity of their motherland, and the shehids of Black January who sacrificed their lives for those higher purposes wrote a bright page in the country’s history. He emphasized that the first historical and political assessment of the event was given by the national leader of Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev. Ramiz Humbatov said that it was the national leader Heydar Aliyev, who laid foundation of the independent state policy of Azerbaijan, which has been successfully carried out by the President of the Azerbaijan Republic Ilham Aliyev. It is vital that young generation treasures state independence of Azerbaijan, which was gained at the expense of the shehids’ lives, he said.

Associate Professor of BHOS’ English Language and Humanitarian Disciplines Centre Alamdar Shahverdiyev told about the tragic events in January 1990 and said that this tragedy occupies an important place in the history of Azerbaijan. Alamdar Shahverdiev reminded that hundreds of civilians were killed as a result of those tragic events. He said that nowadays youth should always remember about Black January and join their efforts to bring perpetrators of those atrocious crimes to justice.

At the end of the ceremony, a short documentary highlighting events of 20 January tragedy was demonstrated.

Rector of the Baku Higher Oil School Elmar Gasimov enacted a plan of actions to commemorate 27th anniversity of 20 January. Within this plan, a round table to mark the tragic anniversary was held at the Higher School. BHOS students also attended demonstration of documentaries dedicated to National Heroes of Azerbaijan, which was held at Nizami Cinema Centre from January 17 to January 19 and was dedicated to the 27th anniversary of 20 January. On the eve of the tragic anniversary, staff members and students of the Higher School visited the Alley of Martyrs (Şəhidlər Xiyabanı) to honor the memory of the victims of the Black January events in Baku in 1990.