'Tree of Dreams' of children deprived of parental care - PHOTO REPORT

Baku. 23 December. REPORT.AZ/ Organized by the Ministry of Education, general secondary boarding school No.2 has held a holiday party for the children deprived of parental care on the occasion of the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year.

Report informs, students of the boarding school performed literary composition, national and international dances, spectacles. Children danced with Santa Claus and Snow Maiden, sang "New Year" song.

Boarding School Director Dilara Mashadiyeva said that currently, 47 girls, 115 boys, a total of 162 children deprived of parental care study at the school. Stating that the staff always tries to please the children, D.Mashadiyeva added that look after them as their own.

Newly adopted 14-year old F.A. says that is very happy with the new family.

Compering the event, 8th grade student Ali Jafarov said that takes an active part in the events organized in the school: "I engage in sports activities. I take part in trainings in the gym". Aimed admission to a vocational school in economics after graduation, A.Jafarov said that his biggest dream is to enter higher school".

One of the noteworthy aspects of the festival was "The Tree of Dreams". Students of the boarding schools noted gifts they wish on the cards. Some of them asked for clothes, some remote control cars or toys, others books and notebooks.

At the end, students of the boarding school were presented gifts by the Ministry of Education.