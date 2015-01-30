Training manual published for foreigners wishing to learn Azerbaijani

Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ The book "Introduction to Azerbaijan Studies", written by employees of the Cultural and Educational Center of Azerbaijan Studies acting in Baku Slavic University published.

Report was told by the press service of the University, in the book collected essays provided for students enrolled in the specialty of "Azerbaijan Studies", foreigners who want to learn the Azerbaijani language, history, culture, art, literature, geography, and for other wide readership.

Due to the relevant order of the Ministry of Education "Introduction to Azerbaijan Studies" approved as an educational tool.

Author of the foreword of the book is a member of ANAS, Honored Scientist, professor Kamal Abdullayev.

K.Abdullayev shared with readers his impressions about the development of Azerbaijan studies: "Azerbaijan Studies expands with each day as a science. It is impossible not to emphasize a special role in the development of Azerbaijan studies of Baku Slavic University, established in 2000 by decree of the national leader Heydar Aliyev. At the core of activity of the University in the field of establishment of relations with foreign universities is promoting Azerbaijani language, culture and Azerbaijan studies in general."

Kamal Abdullayev said that the preparation for the first time in Baku Slavic University staff on a specialty "Azerbaijan Studies" will contribute to the discovery of this specialty in other universities of the country.