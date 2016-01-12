 Top
    Student attendance will be registered with fingerprints at UNEC in 2016

    Rector: I understand why students are dissatisfied

    Baku. 12 January. REPORT.AZ/ "Since September this year, student attendance will be registered with fingerprints". Thus, the time teachers spend to check students' attendance, will be spent for a class.

    Report informs, this was stated by the Rector of Azerbaijan State Economic University (UNEC) Adalat Muradov at a meeting with journalists.

    According to the rector, this system is applied in "SABAH" groups.

    He also noted that the issue of teacher replacing on classes will also be solved in the near future and a new electronic class register could be open by a teacher's fingerprint."

