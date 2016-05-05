 Top
    THE World Reputation Ranking-2016 published ranking of best universities in world

    Baku. 5 May. REPORT.AZ/ Times Higher Education British magazine published a ranking of the best universities in the world THE World Reputation Ranking for 2016. Report informs, the list includes 100 universities from around the world.

    First place took the Harvard University (USA), followed by Massachusetts Institute of Technology (USA) and Stanford University (USA) in third place.

    The fourth and fifth places were occupied by British Cambridge and Oxford universities.

    None of the Azerbaijani universities included in the list. 

