Faculty of Human Sciences of Azerbaijan University launches meetings with well-known interpreters

Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ The Faculty of Humanitarian Sciences of Azerbaijan University started meetings with well-known interpreters.

Report was informed by the community relations department of the University.

The meeting aimed to support the professional development of students enrolled in the specialty "translator".

The first guest of students was one of the most promising and talented representatives of Translation world of Azerbaijan, candidate of philological sciences, dean of the Faculty of Philology of Baku branch of Moscow State University named after Lomonosov, Kamran Hajiyev.

Dean of the Faculty of Humanities, Candidate of Philology, Safar Mammadov spoke about this initiative: "During these meetings, well known translators will share their experiences with students, and bring contribution to their practice."

In addition to research activities, Kamran Hajiyev is involved in literary translation. He is the author of 1 monograph, 2 textbooks, 2 training books, and more than 40 scientific articles.