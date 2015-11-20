Conference "Mexico Today” took place at Qafqaz University

Baku. 20 November. REPORT.AZ/ The conference "Mexico Today” took place on November 19 at Qafqaz University, with the presidency of the rector of the University Ahmet Sanich, Report was informed at the embassy of Mexico in Azerbaijan.

The Ambassador of Mexico Rodrigo Labardini spoke about the current situation of Mexico in the world, talked about the cultural diversity of his country and the vast potential and opportunities for cooperation with Azerbaijan.

More than 150 participants of the Conference, teachers and students of Qafqaz University, showed great interest in Mexico, its culture and patterns of cooperation with Azerbaijan, while expressing their desire to visit the country. In the course of the Conference, Ambassador of Mexico responded to all questions of the participants and expanded on economic, tourist and safety aspects in Mexico.