​The Bloody January tragedy commemorated at BHOS

Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ Bloody January, a film produced by ANS Companies Group, was shown at BHOS to commemorate the tragic events of January 20th that took place 26 years ago. The movie was directed and screen played by Vahid Mustafa Yev, President of ANS Companies Group. The casting team including starring actors Azer Aydemir, Faiq Mirzayev and Tamilla Hamidova attended the event, Report was told in the press service of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS).

First, the victims of the tragedy that took place at the night from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 1990 as the result of the intrusion of the Soviet Army into Azerbaijan were commemorated with the silence minute.

Opening the meeting BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov touched upon the heroic way the Azerbaijani nation came through emphasizing that the tragedy of January 20 is in fact the day which manifested the heroism and courage of our nation. Drawing attention of the audience to the social and political situation in 1990, Mr. Gasimov said that the people who became the victims for Azerbaijan’s freedom and independence now belong to the eternity. BHOS Rector also underlined the importance of protecting the independence gained at the cost of the young men and women’s bloodshed, founded by the National Leader Haydar Aliyev and now being maintained owing to the policy of President Ilham Aliyev. The Rector particularly stressed that the movie episodes reflected the real facts and thanked the movie producers, especially Vahid Mustafa Yev, for screening the film which would certainly serve as a tool to spread the truth about those bloody events all over the world. Mr. Gasimov heartily thanked the actors and presented them the gifts. In turn, the actors said that they were glad to be at BHOS and thanked BHOS management for providing the opportunity for the demonstration. They were convinced that the movie which reflected the recent past and glorious history of Azerbaijan would in a certain way facilitate fostering even greater patriotism in young people.

Then the film 'The Bloody January' was shown.