Test stage of competition on admission of teachers ends

Baku. 5 August. REPORT.AZ/ The test stage of the competition on the admission of teachers to general education institutions held in a centralized way ended on August 5. Approximately 40, 000 candidates took part in the exams held from July 25 to August 5.

Report was informed by the Education Ministry.

Within 90 minutes, candidates replied to 60 questions, including 40 questions on the subject program of secondary schools, 10 on teaching techniques and strategies and 10 on logic.

The competition on the admission of teachers is organized in 4 stages (assessment of indicators in online applications, test examination, selection of vacancies and interview).

The following stage of the competition will be conducted next week.