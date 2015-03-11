Teaching of 'Azerbaijani multiculturalism' launched at universities of Italy and Czech Republic

Baku. 11 March. REPORT.AZ/ The project of the Baku International Center for Multiculturalism teaching of subject Azerbaijani multiculturalism began at the University La Sapienza in Italy and at the Faculty of Philosophy at Charles Universityin the Czech Republic.

The first lecture was given on March 5, at the University of La Sapienza.The lecture was attended by students from Albania, Turkey, Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina.Expert of University on Turkey, Professor Fabio Grosso, was pleasantly surprised by the existence of unfamiliar ethnic minorities in Azerbaijan. The second lecture was held on March 9 on The Politics of Multiculturalism in Azerbaijan and multi-confessional.Students were shown a video slides, which were devoted to national dances and cultural traditions of Azerbaijan, the participants had the opportunity to listen to the song Sari Gelin and mugham.

Also from March 9, the subject of Azerbaijani multiculturalism was taught at the Faculty of Philosophy at Charles University. Students show great interest in the subject.

At the end the students received answers to their questions about Azerbaijani multiculturalism, traditions and culture.

Recall that, the subject of Azerbaijani multiculturalism was taught at universities in Russia, Bulgaria, Belarus, Georgia, Lithuania, Czech Republic and Italy. Classes will be held during the whole spring semester.

In the autumn semester new universities will include in this list, and their number is constantly growing.