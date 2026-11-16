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An education fair of Azerbaijani universities will be held in Tbilisi on November 17, the Azerbaijani Embassy in Georgia told Report's local bureau.

The event will be organized by the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan and the State Agency for Science and Higher Education, with the support of Azerbaijan's Embassy in Georgia.

The main purpose of the event is to inform school pupils, university applicants, students, and parents living in Georgia about Azerbaijan's higher education system, universities, fields of study, academic programs, and admission opportunities within the framework of the Study in Azerbaijan initiative.

Representatives of more than 10 leading Azerbaijani universities will take part in the fair.

Visitors will be able to obtain information about academic programs, admission procedures, scholarship opportunities, and student life, and will also have the opportunity to ask questions directly to representatives of higher education institutions.

The embassy has invited everyone living in Georgia who is interested in pursuing higher education in Azerbaijan to attend the event.